Report of gunshots leads to arrests

On April 4th, 2021, at 2:30 p.m., front-line officers responded to reports of what witnesses believed were gunshots coming from a moving vehicle. The vehicle was observed driving near Green Mountain Road and Shingle Creek Road, west of Penticton.

Officers spotted the vehicle, and attempted to have it pull over, however it fled from them at a high rate of speed. The vehicle continued westbound for several kilometres, until the driver eventually stopped on their own. Officers were then able to safely take all four occupants into custody.

“Of most concern, was a search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of several firearms and ammunition,” explains Cst. James Grandy. “One of the occupants was found to also be prohibited from possessing firearms, and several charges are being recommended to the BC Prosecution Service against that man”.

The other three occupants of the vehicle also face several charges. They were all later released from custody on Undertakings to appear in BC Provincial Court on June 23rd, 2021.

If you witnessed this incident, or have any other information, you’re asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.