Residential solid waste and recycling services continue

The City of Penticton is reminding residents to place garbage, recycling and yard waste out for collection on their regularly scheduled collection day. At this time there are no anticipated delays or interruptions to curbside waste collection due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unlimited yard waste collection remains scheduled for the week of March 30 – April 3. Residents can place bags or containers marked as ‘yard waste only’ out for collection in addition to their City-issued cart. Only organic materials such as grass, leaves, prunings and branches are accepted. Please note that a separate collection truck will be scheduled to pick up your additional yard waste after the waste in your carts has been collected.

“Events such as the unlimited yard waste and large item collection weeks are important to residents,” said Community Sustainability Coordinator, David Kassian. “The City is working closely with the curbside collector to ensure that waste collection services continue as normal despite challenges being faced by COVID-19.”

Large item collection is scheduled for April 20 – 24. Common items include furniture, mattresses and large appliances. Electronics, items with a gas motor, and objects weighing over 90kg / 200lbs are not accepted.

J&C Bottle Depot has temporarily suspended recycling services and residents cannot bring recycling to the depot at this time. Depot-only recyclable materials (such as plastic bags and overwrap, polystyrene, other flexible plastic packaging, and glass) are to be stockpiled until J&C Bottle Depot reopens. Residents are advised to not seek out an alternate depot, rather to store depot materials instead.

Those looking to stay up to date on garbage and recycling services in Penticton can visit www.penticton.ca/garbagereminder and sign up for the ‘My Schedule - Get a Reminder’ service. This free service sends automatic reminders on your garbage day, as well as important messaging about any service delays or interruptions.