Shots fired at Penticton officers

On March 20th, 2021, just after midnight, a front-line officer conducting a pro-active patrol near Lower Moorpark and West Bench Hill Drive, observed a truck and trailer pulling an SUV. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle. The truck did not stop for the officer, but rather drove away at a high-rate of speed.

Soon thereafter, officers located the trailer parked at the side of the road with the now confirmed stolen SUV attached. Another officer patrolling the area, located the suspected truck seen earlier pulling the trailer. Upon trying to have it pull over, it continued at a high-rate of speed, west up Green Mountain Rd.

"Officers later located the suspect truck on Green Mountain Rd, and upon approaching it, several gun shots were fired in the direction of the officers," says Cst. James Grandy. "It then drove away, continuing to be pursued by officers at a safe distance, up Farleigh Lake Rd, west of Penticton, where it momentarily stopped, and then reversed into an officer’s vehicle, disabling it. The pursuit of the truck ceased at that time."

With assistance from several specialized RCMP support teams, including the Emergency Response Team, Police Dog Services, and Air Services, two suspects were located and safely taken into custody.

"We have many resources actively deployed to Penticton, and will remain on scene as our investigation continues," says Cst. Grandy. No members of the public were injured, nor any of the officers involved, suffered any serious injury. Additionally, there's no indication of any ongoing risk to the public related to this incident".

If you witnessed this incident, or have any other information, you are asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.