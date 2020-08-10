Slope failure prompts State of Local Emergency in Penticton

The City of Penticton has declared a State of Local Emergency with regards to a slope failure at 645 Heather Road.

The City has obtained advice from a geotechnical engineer and has sought the following under the powers granted by a State of Local Emergency:

645 Heather Road and 718 Creekside Road ordered to evacuate

619 & 673 Heather Road be put on evacuation alert

712 & 734 Creekside Road be put on evacuation alert

“There is no danger present or forecasted for Creekside Road and no danger exists for the Electrical Utility,” said Deputy Director of Development Services, Ken Kunka.

The City is expecting to receive additional geotechnical information and advice early this week and will reassess the situation once that information is available.