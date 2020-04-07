SOEC Box Office wickets to be closed

With the closure of City Hall to the public on March 22, residents were invited to pay city bills at the Box Office wicket at the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC) or contact the Utility Department directly.

Following limited payment activity at the SOEC over the first week, on March 30 the hours at the Box Office were adjusted to 1:00 to 4:00pm, Monday through Friday. However, as transaction volumes remained low over the past week, and in an effort to encourage social distancing, the City will no longer take utility payments at the SOEC Box Office, effective April 7.

To assist residents in making their payments, the City offers various options including: online, pre authorized payment or using the drop box at the front of City Hall. If citizens need to contact the Utilities Department with account changes or discuss payment options, they can do so via email or telephone. For direct contact information, please visit the City's website.