Start Here Okanagan Job Fair coming to Penticton

The Start Here Okanagan Job Fair is coming to Penticton Trade & Convention Centre on Thursday, March 12, bringing together hundreds of job-seekers with a diverse range of South Okanagan employers seeking both entry-level and experienced employees.

This trade show-style event, organized by the City of Penticton’s Economic Development department, will be the largest of its kind throughout the region. Employers are encouraged to register online as soon as possible at www.starthereokanagan.com/jobfair to lock in their vendor booth. Entry will be free for job-seekers, and pre-registration is recommended.

“In today’s tight labour market, local businesses are telling us that recruitment is becoming an increasing challenge. Our forthcoming Job Fair is a practical solution that will connect employers with individuals seeking employment or new opportunities,” said Andrew Kemp, Economic Development Specialist at the City of Penticton. “We encourage businesses and job-seekers to join us on March 12 to find that next great hire or position.”

The City has partnered with employment support organizations for the event including WorkBC, Okanagan College, South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services, Travel Penticton, Penticton Industrial Development Association and Foundry Penticton, Penticton Chamber of Commerce, YMCA of Okanagan, and the Local Immigration Partnership, with more yet to be announced.

The registration process for employers will include signing up or updating their job listings at StartHereOkanagan.com. This is the South Okanagan’s most comprehensive job-listing service, offering free job postings, which are marketed across Canada. The site also showcases the opportunities and benefits to living in this region.

Job-seekers are also encouraged – but not required – to register for their free tickets at www.starthereokanagan.com/jobfair. This will give organizers and employers a better understanding of their audience so that they can tailor their offerings on the day.