Temporary Pause on all indoor Group Fitness activities at Penticton Community Centre

Following a recent update to the Provincial Health Officer (PHO) order on province-wide restrictions on March 29, 2021, direction has been provided by the PHO to temporarily place a pause on indoor adult group fitness programs from midnight March 29 to April 19 at midnight.

Participants registered in affected programs will be contacted by a Recreation Penticton team member with further information on refunds and rescheduling options.

All other recreation programs and individual reservations offered by the City of Penticton will continue as scheduled. This includes:

Public swim reservations in the leisure pool and main pool

Fitness room reservations and one-on-one fitness room training with a personal trainer

Youth programming, indoors and outdoors

Ther are no changes to City services as a result of the March 29 Public Health Orders.

The City of Penticton continues to diligently monitor all PHO restrictions and sector guidelines to ensure that our COVID-19 safety plans are in compliance with orders and best practices for all City operations.