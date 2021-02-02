Three former Penticton Vees players nominated for Hoby Baker Award

College hockey's biggest award had its nominees announced this week, and three former Penticton Vees are in the running for the prestigious Hobey Baker Award, given to college hockey's top player.



Forward Grant Cruikshank (2016-18), goaltender Jack LaFontaine (2018-19) and forward Taylor Ward (2015-18) have been nominated among 50 of the top college players. Voting has begun, and fans have a chance to make their selections in the first round which runs until Sunday, March 7th.



The top ten finalists will be announced Wednesday, March 17th while the final three candidates, titled the "Hobey Baker Hat Trick", will be released Thursday, April 1st.

The winner will be named Friday, April 9th.

Head to Hoby Baker Hockey to cast your vote.