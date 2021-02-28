Tragic fatality at Mount Baldy

Authorities are investigating a fatal incident at Baldy Mountain Resort, located near Oliver, Friday afternoon.

A post on their Facebook page Saturday states "It is with great pain we report the passing of a wonderful, caring, gentle and valued Baldy Family member, from a terrible accident."

"We are all devastated. The intense emotions we feel are beyond comprehension. We cannot begin to grasp the overwhelming pain and sorrow the family is going through right now."

The resort did not give information on the person involved.

Oliver RCMP say early findings indicate that an employee of the resort sustained serious injuries after becoming stuck beneath a Snowcat groomer.

Despite the efforts of other employees and emergency first aid attendants on the mountain, the 70-year-old man did not survive and was pronounced deceased, said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the BC RCMP in the Southeast District.

The mountain closed for the day on Saturday and reopened on Sunday with both the Sugarlump and Magic Carpet operating from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.