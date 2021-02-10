Two weeks in the life of a Penticton RCMP officer

From the start of the year RCMP in Penticton and the South Okanagan have seen a sharp increase in people possessing large amounts of illegal drugs, but more alarming, firearms and ammunition. The risks many are taking to avoid apprehension are contributing to an increase in officer and public safety.

"As a result of several serious incidents occurring in January alone, we want to educate the public about what their local front-line officers are having to handle, and why sometimes we're unable to respond in a timely fashion to more routine investigations," explains Cst. James Grandy. "It's not routine for us to provide summaries of files on a regular basis, however in this case, given the severity of many of these incidents, we believe it's important the public is aware."

Below is a caption of several high-risk occurrences our officer's had to encounter within a two week period in January:

Pro-active patrols yield drugs

On January 18th, 2021, a Penticton front-line officer conducted a vehicle stop after observing what appeared to be a drug transaction. The officer conducted an investigation and arrested the sole occupant of the vehicle. A search incidental to the arrest recovered suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, MDMA, and a quantity of Canadian currency. (file ref: 2021-982)

Suspects flee, use dog as weapon

On January 24th, 2021, Penticton front-line officers responded to a report of a home invasion. Officers located the suspect vehicle which was confirmed stolen. A traffic stop was attempted; however, the vehicle stopped for a moment before evading police by leaving at a high rate of speed. Extensive patrols were conducted and the vehicle was located in the south end of Penticton unoccupied. The suspects were eventually located. The suspects attempted to turn their dog on one of the officers, and only one of the suspects was able to be apprehended. A search of the vehicle located significant amounts of suspected cannabis, methamphetamine, along with Canadian currency. During this incident one member was injured. (file ref: 2021-1223)

Multiple assaults, drugs and ammunition seized

On January 24th, 2021, front-line officers in Penticton responded to a report of a disturbance on Main Street. Officers determined that one person had been assaulted with bear spray, others had been physically assaulted. All parties were uncooperative with the police investigation, however officers searched the area and located an abandoned jacket containing suspected heroin, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, and most notably, ammunition for a .22 calibre firearm. (file ref:2021-1245)

Fled from officers in stolen vehicle

On January 24th, 2021, a Penticton officer conducting pro-active patrols in the downtown core observed a vehicle travelling at nearly 100km/hr. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, which attempted to evade police and then subsequently lost control and crashed. Officers combed the area and were able to locate a suspect male by following his footprints in the fresh snow. A 33-year-old Penticton resident was taken into custody. The investigation determined the vehicle was stolen, and the man was breaching his court imposed conditions. (file re: 2021-1263)

Drugs and handgun seized

On January 29th, 2021, officers received a report from a member of the public of a suspicious vehicle in the down town core of Penticton. Officers located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. Officers determined the two occupants were in possession of controlled substances and both were arrested. A search incidental to the arrest located suspected amounts of fentanyl, methamphetamines, magic mushrooms, and most concerning, a .38 Special handgun. The two men are well known to police. (file re: 2021-1489)

Causing a disturbance, weapons possession

On January 29th, 2021, Penticton officers responded to a disturbance, and located a young man that appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. The man was arrested for causing a disturbance, and a search incidental to his arrest located three firearms, a club with nails, and suspected methamphetamine. (file re: 2021-1518)

Passed out in vehicle with shotgun

On February 1st, 2021, a front-line officer was conducting pro-active patrols in the West Bench area of Penticton. He noticed a car with the male passenger sleeping behind the wheel. The officer believed the vehicle was the same vehicle that had fled from members previously. The officer requested additional officers attend before approaching the man. As they approached, the man woke, refused to comply with officers, started the vehicle and reversed into one of the police vehicles. The officers were able to turn the vehicle off, and remove him from the car, as he attempted to escape. As the vehicle was quickly reversing, one of the officers injured his arm. What the officer's didn't realize until later, was a loaded shotgun had been laying next to the man.

"The above incidents should demonstrate to the public the daily proactive policing being carried out by our officers," says Cst. Grandy. "Our officers know what to look for, and when they see something that doesn't look right, they take action, which often results in significant seizures of drugs and weapons off our streets."

For each of these cases, detailed reports have been submitted to the BC Prosecution Service for their consideration of charges ranging from trafficking in controlled substances, weapons and firearms possession, flight from, and assault of peace officers.

Anyone with information about crimes occurring in our community are encouraged to contact their local RCMP Detachment, or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.