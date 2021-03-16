United Way distributes PPE to local charities throughout the Valley

A year after the COVID-19 pandemic was declared, the need for personal protective equipment (PPE) is still prevalent especially for front-line community support workers and non-profit organizations. On Tuesday, March 16, 2021, the United Way Southern Interior BC team will host a Pushor Mitchell Day of Caring® for local charities in need. Packages of PPE will be provided to over 50 charities in Penticton, Kelowna and Vernon that include protective masks, gloves, disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer.

The PPE Day of Caring is made possible thanks to local community and corporate partners like Secure-Rite Mobile who once again have helped United Way with donated storage services as well as a safe and suitable location for the sorting of supplies and will host the Kelowna “drive-thru” pick-ups. In addition, United Way SIBC received 50,000 masks as part of the “One Million Masks Partnership”, a United Way collaboration with Deloitte, TransLink, OEC, Vancouver International Airport (YVR), BC Ferries, BCAA, SCI and BC Transit that recently distributed one million non-medical masks to those who need them across the province. More info at: uwlm.ca/onemillionmasks

Date: Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Where and when:

1 -3 pm: Kelowna - Secure-Rite Mobile Storage, 123 Penno Rd (off Hwy 97)

2 - 4 pm: Penticton - One Sky Community Resources, 330 Ellis St.

2 - 4 pm: Vernon - Prestige Hotel, 4411 – 32nd St.

Since the COVID-19 crisis hit, United Way connected with local charities to assess emerging needs. Many program directors and charity leaders indicated a need for these scarce items and the need continues as the pandemic extends beyond a year.