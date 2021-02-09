Update: Mia Aiyana Holmes found

Keremeos RCMP report Mia Aiyana Holmes has been found and is safe.

Original Story

RCMP are requesting the public's assistance in locating, Mia Aiyana Holmes, age 12, of Keremeos, BC. Ms. Holmes was last seen on February 8th, 2021, and is believed to be traveling in a vehicle driven by a youth male to the Lower Mainland.

Mia HOLMES description:

Indigenous female

Height: 5 foot 4 inches (163 cm)

Weight: 141lbs (64kgs)

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Associated to a 2004 Nissan Maxima, 4-door model, blue in colour, BC plate LC173M.

As RCMP continue to try and locate Ms. Holmes, they are asking the public to watch for her and report any sighting.

"Police and family are concerned for Ms. Holmes's well-being. We do not believe any foul play is involved, or that Ms. Holmes is in imminent danger. However, we are wanting to locate and confirm her well-being," explains Cst. James Grandy.

Keremeos RCMP request anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mia Holmes to contact them at 250-499-2500, or to call 911.