UPDATE: Penticton RCMP reaching out for help to locate missing person

Penticton RCMP say Mr. Genero has been located safe and healthy.

Original story:

Officers are reaching out to the public to help locate missing person

Victor Genero, age 46, has not been seen or heard from since February 24, 2020. He was last seen by family in Penticton on that date, and since then have not been able to contact him. RCMP are hoping the public may be able to help locate him.

It may be possible he is camping in his 2007 Ford Ranger, with BC licence plate: LM7571.

Physical description:

Height: 168 cm

Weight: 82 kg

Hair: Brown hair/bald

Eyes: Brown

Ethnicity: Caucasian

Vehicle description: 2007 Ford Ranger, with BC licence plate: LM7571

Should anyone have information about Victor’s whereabouts, they’re encouraged to call the Penticton RCMP, 250-492-4300, or their local Police.