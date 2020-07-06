Update: RCMP asking for public’s hlep in locating Iesha Blomqhuist

Iesha Blomquist, the missing from Penticton, has been located in the Okanagan area; no foul play, healthy and safe. Penticton RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance.

Original story:

On June 30, 2020 Iesha Blomqhuist was reported missing to the Penticton RCMP. Iesha was last seen in Warren Avenue W area of Penticton. RCMP has followed up on numerous leads but has not located Iesha.

Iesha Blomqhuist is described as; Caucasian female; 25 years old; 5 ft 9 in (175 cm); 135 lbs (61 kg); brown hair; brown eyes;

She was last seen wearing black pants, a white blouse and a facemask

If you have information related to Iesha’s disappearance, or have any information that could assist the investigation, you are asked to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.