Vees unveil Leadership Group ahead of 2020/21 Season

The Penticton Vees Junior ‘A’ Hockey Club is pleased to announce the leadership group ahead of the 2020/21 season, including the appointment of 17-year-old Fin Williams as team captain.

Williams will be joined by assistant captains Tyler Ho, Jackson Niedermayer and Ethan Martini to round out the leadership group. The four have combined for 493 career regular season games in Junior hockey while the group has also amassed 87 career playoff games across their Junior hockey careers.

“We are fortunate to have been able to assemble a strong leadership group,” said Vees President, General Manager and Head Coach, Fred Harbinson, “Each will bring a different element that is necessary to have a positive impact on our team. I have complete confidence Fin will carry on the tradition of great Vees captains in the past.”

Williams, 17, brings a plethora of experience to the Vees roster and also is a BC Hockey League champion, joining the Spruce Kings for the team’s run during the 2019 playoffs. The 6’0”, 190-pound forward got into 8 BCHL playoff games while suiting up for 6 Doyle Cup games and 6 games at the National Junior ‘A’ Championship, playing until the tournament’s final game. The North Vancouver, BC product produced 11 goals and 20 assists for 31 points in 40 games during his 16-year-old campaign a season ago.

“It’s been so exciting for me to be around everyone within the Vees organization over the last couple weeks,” said Williams, “I’ve been so impressed by all my new teammates on and off the ice so to be named captain for such a special group is something that is a huge honour. I’m excited to help represent a program with such a rich history.”

Ho, 20, returns for his second season in Penticton after being acquired by the Vees early in the 2019/20 campaign. The Surrey, BC native suited up for 42 games during the regular season, potting 13 goals and 11 assists for 24 points in that span while producing 4 goals and 5 points in 5 playoff games with the Vees a season ago.

“I’m extremely honoured to be able to represent this team in being named an assistant captain,” mentioned Ho, “Following in the footsteps of former captains and leaders of this team makes wearing a letter extremely prideful and I will do my best to help Fin and our leadership group guide this team on and off the ice.”

Niedermayer, 19, is entering his third season in the Peach City while enjoying a breakout offensive season in the 2019/20 run. The Penticton, BC native registered 23 goals and 22 assists for 45 points in 52 games played as well as providing 2 goals and 6 points in 5 playoff games. Niedermayer returns as the longest tenured Vee heading into the new season.

“Going into my third season in Penticton, I’m excited to have the chance to build on the winning culture that has been established here and provide leadership with my experience,” stated Niedermayer, “We have a lot of different voices in the dressing room and a group that is very strong. I’m happy to work alongside Fin, Tyler and Ethan as an assistant captain this season.”

Martini, 20, enters his second season with the team after his acquisition during the offseason and made immediate dividends on the ice and in the dressing room. The Trail, BC product scored a goal and 5 assists for 6 points in 40 games played during the season and brings over 200 games of Junior hockey experience with him into the 2020/21 season.

“I’m really looking forward to adding my experience into our leadership group this season,” commented Martini, “We had a strong group of leaders a season ago and with all of our returning core from last season, including myself, we will look to build off of that and make sure that everyone in the dressing room has a voice, no matter if they wear a letter or not.”

The Vees would like to congratulate Fin, Tyler, Jackson and Ethan on their appointments as team captains. Fans can get their first look at the Vees in intrasquad action as the annual Peaches Cup game will be broadcasted on HockeyTV for FREE on Friday, September 11th from the South Okanagan Events Centre with puck drop is slated for 5:30 PM.