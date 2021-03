Alliance Church Spring Break Camp

Date: March 22 & 24

Cost: $15

Time: 12:30 - 3:30pm

Location: 1559 Illecillewaet Rd., Revelstoke, BC

View Map

Runs Mar 22 & 24 from 12:30-3:30pm

cost 15$

for: grades 1-5

Skiing and snowboarding one day and the second day will be playing games, doing outdoor activities and crafts.

R egister at revelstokealliance.com