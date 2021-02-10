City of Revelstoke - Family Day Challenge
Date: Now to Feb 15, 2021
Time: Winner Announced on Feb 15
Cost: FREE
Location: Revelstoke area
FAMILY DAY CHALLANGE TO PARTICIPATE AND WIN AN AQUATIC CENTRE FAMILY ANNUAL PASS: Build a front yard sculpture (snow, ice, greenery, foundobjects, etc.) OR create some fun house window decorations. To Enter:
Take a photo of it (including your family members).
Post the photo on Facebook and tag them with a line saying what family means to you.
Share the competition post.
Like their Facebook page.City of Revelstokehttp://www.facebook.com/cityofrevelstokeprc
The winning Family will be announced on: FEBRUARY 15, 2021