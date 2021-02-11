Early Dismissal Activity Camp

iHeartRadio
Date: March 16 & 17

Time: 12:30pm - 5pm

Cost: $90

Location: 600 Campbell Ave, Revelstoke, BC, V0E 2S0

Did you know there is early dismissal days on March 16 & 17 ? No problem, the Revelstoke Community Center has got you covered. They have half day camps set up for both days. Fun activities, outdoors and free play. This runs 12:30 – 5pm for both days at a cost of $90. For more information either call 250-837-9351 or check out their website.

 