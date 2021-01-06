Kindergarten Registration
School District #19 Kindergarten Registration
Date: January 25 - 29, 2021
Time: -
Cost: -
Location: Revelstoke, BC
School District #19 is excited to welcome parents and guardians to register all children turning five years old in 2021 for Kindergarten starting this September! Revelstoke School District wants to ensure that staff and resources are in place at our neighbourhood schools to meet the needs of all Kindergarten students in our community. Registering new Kindergarten students during January 25th – 29st, 2021. How to Register for Kindergarten: Parents and guardians of new students must register at your neighbourhood school. If a placement to another school is desired, please still register at the neighbourhood school and request to apply for a cross-boundary placement. Registration forms: will be available on January 25th by non-contact pickup at each elementary school, or can be emailed to you directly by contacting your neighbourhood school. Registration forms can also be downloaded from SD19’s website.