Swimming Lessons

Date: Feb 16 - March 18

Time: Varies on age group

Cost: $73.00

Location: 600 Campbell Ave, Revelstoke, BC, V0E 2S0

The First Two Sessions of Swim Lessons for Winter 2021 are now open for registration!

Help your child develop a healthy lifestyle through swimming. In Swim Kids, your child will learn to swim and stay safe in a fun environment that promotes a personal best and celebrates individual success. Children learn swimming and survival strokes, build their distance and speed while focusing on making safe decisions in, on and around the water. Ages: 5 - 13 years old. Contact the Revelstoke Community Center and ask for Nikki, for more details 250-837-9351 or sign up online.