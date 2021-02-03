TIME - Together in Movement and Exercise

Date: Feb 17 - March 22

Time: 9-10am & 10-11am

Cost: FREE Admission

Location: Revelstoke Community Center - 600 Campbell Ave

This program is tailored to people who are able to walk 10 meterrs (about 30 feet) with or without a walking aid. You must be referred by a doctor or physio. This is an excercise program for people who have balance and mobility problems. Designed by physiotherapists and led by fitness instuctors. Each class lasts 1 hour and consists of a seated warm-up, excercise stations and a cooldown. Max 6 people per time slot.

Contact the Revelstoke Community Center - 250-837-9351