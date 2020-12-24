COVID-19 notification for Zala’s Restaurant in Revelstoke

Interior Health has identified potential COVID-19 exposures related to Zala’s Restaurant at 1601 Victoria Road in Revelstoke.

Anyone who visited Zala’s between Dec. 12 to 15 to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the time of their visit.

Potential exposure notifications are released by Interior Health when we cannot confidently contact trace each individual who may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Public Health routinely follows up with confirmed cases and close contacts directly to advise on self-isolation. For information on self-isolation, see the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) guide to self-isolation if you do not have COVID-19 or respiratory symptoms.

The restaurant has voluntarily closed and is working with Interior Health to ensure a safe reopening in the future.