Fatal house fire probed by the RCMP and BC Coroners Service

On October 24, 2020 just before 10:30 a.m., Revelstoke RCMP was called upon to assist the Revelstoke Fire Department who were responding to a residential structure fire in the 1600-block of Douglas Street. Front line RCMP officers responded to the scene to assist fire crews.

“Fire officials located a deceased woman inside the home during a search of the structure,” states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesman for the BC RCMP in the Southeast District. “Although the investigation is ongoing, police do not believe that criminality was involved in this tragic blaze.”

The BC Coroners Service has been notified and is also conducting a concurrent fact-finding investigation into the woman’s unexpected death. Due to the privacy of the deceased, under the Coroners Act, the deceased’s name will not be released.

The RCMP and the BC Coroners Service have no further information for release.