Interior Health identifies increased COVID-19 activity in Revelstoke region

Interior Health has identified increased COVID-19 activity in the Revelstoke region and reminds all residents to maintain their efforts to prevent community transmission.

There is no specific source for the new cases. It is for this reason all residents and businesses are reminded of the importance of COVID-19 testing at the first sign of symptoms in addition to keeping social bubbles small.

According to the weekly data released by the BCCDC, the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases in the Revelstoke region has risen to 49.

Last week, 22 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed and the week prior, seven new cases were confirmed. On a per capita basis, the weekly and cumulative totals are higher than many areas of the province.