Revelstoke Community Housing Society adopts the MicroHome Initiative

The MicroHome Initiative has received encouraging news for the start of 2021. The Revelstoke Community Housing Society has agreed to become the lead agency in supporting a pilot project of small homes in Revelstoke.

This news comes at the end of the grant project leader Adrian Giacca received from RBC’s Future Launch Initiative supported by the North Columbia Environmental Society to facilitate community engagement, establish partnerships, further permaculture education, and complete the development of a business plan and conceptual plans.

A subcommittee of RCHS members has been formed to help move the initiative forward. The group includes Alan Mason, Jill Zacharias, and Rana Nelson with Adrian Giacca as Chair.

“The acknowledgement of the Housing Society is a huge honour as it demonstrates that this is no longer Adrian’s project, but as it was always intended to be; a Revelstoke development for Revelstoke residents,” said Giacca.

The cost of living in Revelstoke is becoming increasingly unaffordable with property values rising 53% since 2017. The average price of a single-family home today is $567,000.

As prices continue to rise, 60% of our residents can’t afford the $95,000 household income needed to purchase housing in our community.

RCHS is pursuing this opportunity to collaborate with stakeholders and government agencies to develop a housing initiative that prioritizes a greater sense of well-being,

providing residents with a stepping stone into the real estate market with guaranteed long-term affordability.

“The greatest loss to a community are its residents who can no longer afford to call this place home,” added Giacca.

The MicroHome community will be developed with small homes ranging between 300-700 sq ft. These will be detached private dwellings arranged around a pocket

community of shared amenities and outdoor spaces. Established as bare land strata, the community development will provide affordable homeownership that caps the investment potential from rising property values.

This pilot project will explore the viability of further investment in MicroHome infrastructure to help meet the housing needs of our community. The RCHS believes MicroHome Communities may be one innovative solution to help Revelstoke address its housing crisis.