Revelstoke RCMP warn of drink spiking

There have been rumours about drink spiking around town.

"We believe it is occurring," says Staff Sergeant Kurt Grabinsky. "We're doing everything we can to work with various agencies to talk about it, as well as the several liquor establishments in town. We encouraging people who are consuming their drinks in a public place to really be aware that their drink is protected. If they have any concerns, they should throw their drink away."

He adds it's no victim's fault if they are harmed.

"Clearly the fault lays with the persons making these crimes happen. We want to make sure people are safe. We're working Interior Health and various groups in town, to come up with a plan. Maybe some surveillance and get this issue addressed."

If you suspect your drink has been spiked, get help right away.

"We're encouraging people, number one is their health," says Grabinsky. "Get some medical help, and then we encourage them to contact police. We don't need to know all their information. We just need to know a location, a time so we can compile information and do some intelligent policing and prevent others from being victimized."