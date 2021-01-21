Uptick in complaints prompts RCMP reminder to stop for school buses

A recent uptick in the amount of driving complaints has resulted in the Revelstoke RCMP more closely monitoring school bus routes in the region and has prompted a reminder to drivers of the importance of stopping for school buses.

Enforcement officers have been told that in some cases motorists have passed school buses at high rates of speed. Often times the offences are happening around community drop off and pick up locations, and not always in school zones. Some operators have shared that motorists fail to stop for their lights as many as three times a school day.

“Motorists are reminded that all vehicle traffic, traveling in both directions, is required to stop for school buses with their flashing red lights engaged and or their red stop signs extended, while picking up and dropping off children,” states Sgt. Chris Dodd. “Failure to do so puts those students, embarking and disembarking that bus, in needless danger and can lead to tragic outcomes.”

RCMP continue to work closely with school bus operators and school district officials to address the safety concerns.

Violators that pass a school bus while its red flashing lights are engaged and/or its stop signs are extended could face a fine of $368 under section 149 of the BC Motor Vehicle Act.