6th Annual Secwepemc Youth Job & Career Fair

Date: May 20 & 21, 2021

Time: -

Cost: -

Location: On-line link

whova.com/portal/webapp/ajcf_202101

It's the 6th annual Secwepemc Youth Job & Career Fair! Be inspired to shape your future: this unique event will connect those looking for work, career information or the right education path with potential local employers. Discover the job opportunities avaliable, speak with educational institutes about training and courses that can help you achive your goals. There will also be great prizes to be won: Bikes, PS4, Oculus Quest 2, Any many, many more!

This event will be held virtually, on May 20 & 21. Click the LINK during those dates to check it out.