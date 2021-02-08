Anti-Bullying Day - Pink Shirt Day

Date: Feb 24, 2021

Time: -

Cost: -

Location: -

Anti-Bullying Day (Pink Shirt Day) is a day when people wear mainly a pink shirt to symbolise a stand against bullying. It is celebrated on the last Wednesday of February.

This Pink Shirt Day, the focus is working together and treating others with dignity and respect. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected us all and shown the importance of helping one another and advocating for those who need it. Help “lift

each other up” and support programs that encourage healthy self esteem and

teach empathy, compassion and kindness.