Anti-Bullying Day - Pink Shirt Day
Date: Feb 24, 2021
Anti-Bullying Day (Pink Shirt Day) is a day when people wear mainly a pink shirt to symbolise a stand against bullying. It is celebrated on the last Wednesday of February.
This Pink Shirt Day, the focus is working together and treating others with dignity and respect. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected us all and shown the importance of helping one another and advocating for those who need it. Help “lift
each other up” and support programs that encourage healthy self esteem and
teach empathy, compassion and kindness.