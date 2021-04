Bake Sale!

Date: Thursday, May 6, 2021

Time: 9am - 11:30am

Cost: $3 per plate of assorted baked items

Location: Enderby Legion - 909 Belvedere St, Enderby, BC, V0E 1V0

View Map

On Thursday May 6th, the IODE Lambly's Landing Chapter is holding a Bake Sale at the Enderby Legion (side entrance) from 9am to 11:30am. The cost is $3.00 per plate of 4 assorted baked items. This is a fundraiser for local education & services projects.