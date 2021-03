Blood Donor Clinic coming to Salmon Arm

Date: Monday, May 31 & Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Time: 1-5pm

Cost: FREE

Location: SASCU Recreation Center, 2600 10th Ave NE, Salmon Arm

View Map

The Canadian Blood Services will be holding a blood donor clinic at SASCU Recreation Center on Monday, May 31 and Tuesday, June 1 from 1pm – 5pm on each day. People who are 17 and older can donate. To find out if you are eligible or if you have questions about donating, go to blood.ca Or call 1-888-236-6283.