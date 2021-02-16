Community Volunteer Income Tax Program

Date: March 1 - April 30, 2021

Time: Monday-Friday, 9:30am-2:30pm

Cost: FREE

Location: 320 - 2nd Ave NE, Seniors' Resource Center

View Map

Community Volunteer Income Tax Program begins Monday, March 1st to April 30th, 2021; and will be held at the Seniors’ Resource Centre, 320A – 2nd Avenue NE Salmon Arm. Hours of operation are, Monday to Friday…9:30am – 2:30pm for drop off service. To make an appointment to see an intake volunteer, please phone the Centre at 250-832-7000.

This program is designed to help low-income individuals of all ages complete their uncomplicated tax returns. Canada Revenue Agency thresholds apply. For further information please call 250-832-7000.