Drive-Thru Spring Picnic Fundraiser

Date: May 8, 2021

Time: 1pm - 5pm

Cost: $60 (feeds 2-3 ppl)

Location: Sorento Centre, 1159 Passchendaele Rd. Sorrento

On May 8 from 1pm - 5pm, there will be a drive through fundraiser on behalf of the Sorrento Centre & the Sorrento Health Centre. Charcuterie Picnic boxes featuring local meat, cheese and produce and lots of other goodies all for $60 per box. These boxes feeds 2 to 3 people. Crannog Ale also availble. Tickets by pre-order ONLY. Phone or text 250-803-6870.