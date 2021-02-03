Family Day - PLAY Challenge

Date: Feb 12 - 15, 2021

Time: -

Cost: FREE

Location: Shuswap Area

Web site: Play Shuswap

Get outside, move and PLAY with members of your household this Family Day weekend.

Join Salmon Arm Recreation, Enderby Recreation Services, Sicamous Recreation and PLAY Shuswap, for this tri-community activity challenge that promotes physical literacy, family fun, and being outdoors. Complete one or all activity challenges over the 4 days of Family Day Weekend - February 12-15th, 2021. Send in your photo(s) to playshuswap@gmail.com or post on PLAYShuswap Facebook page and tag your community: #SalmonArm, #Enderby, #Sicamous

Each challenge completed and photo submitted enters you into great draw prizes. Challenges: PLAY in the snow, SLIDE down a hill, BALANCE on a log, WALK along the water, SWING into the air, SKIP through the forest, JUMP off a bench, HUG a pine tree, CATCH a snowball, DANCE under the stars.

For more information: Salmon Arm: dflatman@salmonarmrecreation.ca Enderby: sheryl@enderby.ca Sicamous: recreation@sicamous.ca PLAY Shuswap: playshuswap@gmail.com