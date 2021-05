Fly A Flag on Four Canadian Holidays!

Date: May 24, July 1, September 6, November 11

Time: -

Cost: $60 covers all holidays

Location: Salmon Arm

Fly a flag on four canadian holidays this year! $60 for all four holidays, May 24, July 1, September 6, and November 11. This includes set up and take down of the flag on your property. All proceeds go to Salmon Arm Rotary International community projects. For more details and sign up, visit salmonarmrotary.org