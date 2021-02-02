Great Canadian Rent a Flag Program
Date: Holiday periods of 2021
Time: -
Cost: $60 incl. tax
Location: Salmon Arm area
Rotary club members will install a large flag on a tall pole on your front lawn for four holiday periods of 2021. For a donation of $60 (tax included), they will install, and then later remove, a large Canadian flag for each week of Victoria Day, Canada Day, Labour Day & Remembrance Day. All funds raised from this campaign will go towards those impacted by Covid-19 in Salmon Arm and other areas where Rotary projects help those in need.
To participate, go to salmonarmrotary.org click on the flag photo and follow directions. It is easy to register and then you will have nothing else to do to get these flags displayed at your home.