Great Canadian Rent a Flag Program

Date: Holiday periods of 2021

Time: -

Cost: $60 incl. tax

Location: Salmon Arm area

Rotary club members will install a large flag on a tall pole on your front lawn for four holiday periods of 2021. For a donation of $60 (tax included), they will install, and then later remove, a large Canadian flag for each week of Victoria Day, Canada Day, Labour Day & Remembrance Day. All funds raised from this campaign will go towards those impacted by Covid-19 in Salmon Arm and other areas where Rotary projects help those in need.