White Lake Fire Department: Mother's Day Drive-Thru Breakfast - COVID Style!
Date: Sunday, May 9th
Time: 8 - 11am
Cost: $8 Adults, $2 under 12yrs (CASH ONLY)
Location: 3645 Parri Rd, White Lake, V0E 2W1
Bring your family down to the White Lake Fire Department on May 9th and enjoy the morning with your mom to a delicious Breakfast to Go.
- Coffee or Juice!
- Breakfast sandwiches with your choice of BACON or SAUSAGE! Plus, a hash brown!
- Beautiful flower for mom!
- 50-50!
Due to the effects of Covid-19 this will most likely be the only fundraiser for the year but WLFD has created a fun new Covid friendly way to spread the love on Mother’s Day!