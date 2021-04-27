White Lake Fire Department: Mother's Day Drive-Thru Breakfast - COVID Style!

Date: Sunday, May 9th

Time: 8 - 11am

Cost: $8 Adults, $2 under 12yrs (CASH ONLY)

Location: 3645 Parri Rd, White Lake, V0E 2W1

Bring your family down to the White Lake Fire Department on May 9th and enjoy the morning with your mom to a delicious Breakfast to Go.

Cash Only!

Coffee or Juice!

Breakfast sandwiches with your choice of BACON or SAUSAGE! Plus, a hash brown!

Beautiful flower for mom!

50-50!

Due to the effects of Covid-19 this will most likely be the only fundraiser for the year but WLFD has created a fun new Covid friendly way to spread the love on Mother’s Day!