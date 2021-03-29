Online Aution - the Shuswap Family Centre
Online Auction for the Shuswap Family Center
Date: April 6 - 20th
Time: -
Cost: -
Location: Online
Website: www.biddingowl.com
The Shuswap Family Resource Centre is pleased to announce their upcoming Online Auction Fundraiser. The Shuswap Family Resource and Referral Society is dedicated to raising money for essential and non-funded programs and events throughout the year including their Parenting Programs, Community Kitchen, Secure and Sustainable Food Programs, and Community Counselling, just to name a few.