Salmon Arm Top 20 Under 40

Date: March 17 - April 16, 2021

Time: -

Cost: Free

Location: Salmon Arm Area

Website: salmonarmtop20.ca

Salmon Arm's Top 20 Under 40 program is a dynamic program designed to identify outstanding achievers and change makers across the region. The goal of the program is to identify, acknowledge and promote visionaries and innovators who are working to create positive change. These leaders are inspiring others while giving back to the community. If you know of an exceptional person between the ages of 18 and 40, we want to hear from you. This is a great chance to help and spotlight the young professionals in the Salmon Arm and Shuswap region. Click HERE to nominate your young professional!