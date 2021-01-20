Shuswap Trail Alliance Annual Auction

Date: Feb 5-28

Time: -

Cost: By Donation

Location: Online Auction

Website: www.shuswaptrailalliance.com

The Shuswap Trail Alliance is going online with a silent auction that will run for three weeks, from February 5th to February 28th, 2021. While it’s not quite the Party of the Year everyone's come to look forward to – it is going to be a month of supporting trails throughout the Shuswap AND supporting our local businesses. This year’s online silent auction format will include enhanced opportunities to feature local businesses, item photographs, and website links to encourage people to support local business. Stay tuned in coming weeks for more information regarding auction items, raffles and more.



Donations to the Silent Auction are now being received and you can either go to our website at https://shuswaptrailalliance.com/ to find out more, or contact Sylva McMahan directly at auction@shuswaptrails.com.





