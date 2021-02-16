Shuswap Youth Launch
Shuswap Youth Launch
Date: Thursday, Feb 25, 2021
Time: 9:45am - 12:30pm
Cost: FREE Virtual Event - Reserve your spot through Eventbright
Location: Zoom
Shuswap Youth Launch, a virtual leadership event designed by youth for youth – inpire inclusive thinking, build positive, healthy mindsets, will take place over Zoom between 9:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Thurday, Feb. 25. The interactive event will feature inspirational talks from guest speakers including: Canadian poet, TED Talk and We Day veteran Wali Shah; former NHL’er Corey Hirsch; author, activist and empowerment coach Ashley Bendiksen; and successful Salmon Arm entrepreneur Missy MacKintosh, founder of MisMacK Clean Cosmetics.
The event is free, though registration is required online through eventbrite.ca.
More information about the event can be found on the Shuswap Launch Facebook page.