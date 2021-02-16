Shuswap Youth Launch

Date: Thursday, Feb 25, 2021

Time: 9:45am - 12:30pm

Cost: FREE Virtual Event - Reserve your spot through Eventbright

Location: Zoom

Eventbrite

Shuswap Youth Launch, a virtual leadership event designed by youth for youth – inpire inclusive thinking, build positive, healthy mindsets, will take place over Zoom between 9:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Thurday, Feb. 25. The interactive event will feature inspirational talks from guest speakers including: Canadian poet, TED Talk and We Day veteran Wali Shah; former NHL’er Corey Hirsch; author, activist and empowerment coach Ashley Bendiksen; and successful Salmon Arm entrepreneur Missy MacKintosh, founder of MisMacK Clean Cosmetics.

The event is free, though registration is required online through eventbrite.ca.

More information about the event can be found on the Shuswap Launch Facebook page.