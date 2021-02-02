Smiles All Around

Date: Salmon Arm - Feb 13, Blind Bay - Feb 19, March 19, April 16, May 21

Time: -

Cost: -

Location: Salmon Arm, Blind Bay, Scotch Creek

Now offering dental hygiene clinics in Blind Bay!

The Smile Mission Oral Health Outreach Society (SMOHOS) is a CRA Registered Charity which exists to improve population health by lowering barriers to access to dental care. They overcome the distance barrier by hosting on-site dental (hygiene) clinics, in Seymour Arm, Kaslo, Scotch Creek and now also Blind Bay. No fees are higher than the current BC Dental Hygiene Fee Guide, and after costs, the money raised goes into an account to help local people with financial barriers. Eligible recipients sign on to our A Year To Oral Health (AYTOH) program, contributing monthly payments for a year, to receive SMOHOS funding. The program includes referral to participating dentists for specific repairs, as well as periodic dental hygiene maintenance care, so that a the end of the year the participant is not just out of pain but stable, and know how to keep themselves stable.

Our current clinic schedule is every third week of the month at the Copper Island Health and Wellness Centre in Blind Bay; it is in the mall with the library, just by the highway. If you would like to volunteer, or to donate: we give charity receipts.

For bookings, call the Copper Island Health & Wellness Centre at 250 675 3661

To ask about treatments, or anything else, call the SMOHOS at 250 833 9923