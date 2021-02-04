Soccer, Timbits & recreation house leagues opens!

Date: Friday Feb 1 - opening date

Time: -

Cost: costs may vary.

Location: Shuswap

Soccer registration for our Timbits (U3-U5) program and our recreation house leagues (U6-U18) opens on Monday February 1, 2021. SYSA staff team have been planning our programs with an assumption that we will be operating at Phase 2 or improved Phase 3 Return to Play conditions: https://bcsoccer.net/return-to-play-information

At this stage they intend to operate their Leagues with the ability to play games, any change from this will be communicated to all members when information becomes available from either the Provincial Health Officer or BC Soccer. SYSA staff will work alongside all volunteer coaches and team managers to ensure they are operating by the appropriate Covid-19 protocols.

They appreciate that everyone is keen to get back out on the soccer fields and a “return to normal” for the community, with your support and understanding we trust we will be able to deliver an enjoyable and safe soccer experience in the coming months ! To register for the upcoming season please access the club website and follow the registration process: http://shuswapsoccer.com/programs/spring2021/