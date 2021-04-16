South Shuswap Rides

Date: Year round

Time: -

Cost: FREE

Location: CSRD Area C (Sorrento/Blind Bay)

Website: southshuswaprides.ca

The South Shuswap Transportation Society was formed in 2019 to provide a transportation service for the nearly 8000 residents in Electoral ‘Area C’ of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District. The goal of this non-profit society is to provide door-to-door transportation service to residents in the communities of Sorrento, Blind Bay, Notch Hill, White Lake, Eagle Bay, Sunnybrae, and Tappen. This service will be targeted towards seniors, people with disabilities, people who are unable to drive, and those who cannot afford a vehicle.

Our service will be on a first come - first serve basis, so medical appointments should be booked as far in advance as possible. There is no direct charge for this service, but riders will be asked for a donation to help cover our costs. Rides must be pre-booked by phoning 250-463-4341 at least 24 hours in advance and the service will only be available from 9:00 am till 5:00 pm Monday to Friday.

Volunteer drivers will provide this service and will receive driver safety training and criminal record checks. To keep both our clients and drivers safe, we will adhere to strict COVID-19 protocols.