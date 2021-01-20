Unplug and Play - Family Literacy Week

Date: Jan 25-30

Time: -

Cost: -

Location: Register online

Webite: www.shuswapliteracy.ca

Disconnect from screen time and enjoy literacy activities together! Looking for fun things and activities for your family, register for take home packages at Shuswap Literacy. Packages are free and can be picked up at your local ORL libray. Packages will include: Books, toys, crosswords, theater activities, games, and more! For more information on Unplug and Play, you can either call 250-463-4555 or email info@shuswapliteracy.ca