200 to 300 people gather in Blackburn Park

On April 10th , Salmon Arm RCMP officers responded to an event at Blackburn Park in Salmon Arm.

Between 200 and 300 people were in attendance.

Officers were on hand to ensure the safety of the public, people who attended the event, and to conduct an investigation into the breach of the provincial public health orders.

At this time the RCMP investigation is ongoing.

Our findings will be shared with our partners at the Provincial Health Authority and the BC Prosecution Service, as anyone not following the regulations set out by the public health orders can face fines.

Each instance will be considered on a case by case basis. We will review the circumstances and decide the best avenue of action, whether it be education or enforcement, or a combination or both.

Pursuant to the update to the Gathering and Events Order on March 24th, 2021, peaceful and lawful assemblies to protest the Gatherings and Events Orders may be conducted as

long as they are compliant with the other requirements of the orders