25th Annual Heritage Week in Salmon Arm

R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum celebrating the 25th Annual Heritage Week, from February 15-21, 2021, with a different look this year.

The Village & Museum are taking activities online, and partnering with The Mall at Piccadilly for a COVID-19 safe week of celebration.

This year's theme is, "Where do you find heritage?"

The event kicks off with the Shuswap's largest online auction. Bidding opens Monday, February 15, and closes Saturday, February 20 at 3:00 pm. Register as a bidder and the online platform allows instant updates if you've been outbid, ensuring you don't miss out on the items you want to win.

You will find amazing items local businesses, organizations and individuals have generously donated. There are over eighty items to bid on.



Enter the Heritage Week online contests by visiting their website for rules and information.