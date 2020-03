On March 3, 2020 Salmon arm RCMP officers patrolled through the Salmon Arm business districts and conducted a number of checks of persons in the area.

The checks were done as they attempted to locate persons who had warrants for their arrest who may be in our community.

By days end the 2 members located and executed 3 arrest warrants.

Two of the persons were held in custody and one was released from custody under the direction of the judge who issued the warrant.