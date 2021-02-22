Agreement allows mosquito control to resume in Scotch Creek

Pending budget approval in March, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) plans to reinstate its mosquito control program in the Scotch Creek area this spring.

At the February 18, 2021 Board meeting, CSRD Directors endorsed a five-year service agreement amendment with the Little Shuswap Lake Band, which will allow for the resumption of nuisance mosquito control treatments after a one-year interruption of service.

In 2019, the Little Shuswap Lake Band decided it would not allow the CSRD to treat for nuisance mosquitos on their lands in the Hilliam Road area. In addition, BC Parks also denied the CSRD’s application to conduct mosquito control in Shuswap Lake and Tsútswecw Provincial parks.

As a result, the CSRD cancelled the 2020 program because, without the inclusion of those lands, the program would be ineffective at treating the nuisance mosquito issue.

Throughout the 2020 season, there was a significant increase in mosquito complaints from both residents and visitors to Scotch Creek. In the fall of 2020, the Little Shuswap Lake Band began discussions with the CSRD on options for bringing mosquito control back to the area in time for the 2021 mosquito season.

In addition, the CSRD is continuing discussions with BC Parks about whether the CSRD will be able to conduct mosquito control treatments in the two provincial parks in 2021.

The Scotch Creek Mosquito Control program costs approximately $35,000 per year. Funding for the program has been included in the CSRD’s 2021 budget. CSRD Directors are scheduled to approve the Five-Year Financial Plan at their March 18, 2021 Board meeting.