Busy weekend for Salmon Arm RCMP

On May 7th 2021 at approximately 8PM the Salmon Arm RCMP responded to a call from a male that was in crisis. The officers were able to locate the man on Shaw Road. They began to speak to the man in his vehicle and once it was clear he needed help the officers approached and them male driver threatened to stab the officers. The officers negotiated with the man from a safe distance for 3 hours. At approximately 11:30PM the 5 officers were able to take the man into custody without incident and to get him the medical assistance he needed.

On May 8th 2021 at 10:20PM the Salmon Arm RCMP responded to ca report of a male with a handgun on a property in Silver Creek. Officers attended and ensured there was no risk to the public and began to attempt o speak to a male inside a residence. After 3 hours of trying various methods to speak to the occupants of the residence officers were able to speak to an occupant of the house. It was determined that a male from the house was using a replica BB gun to deal with rodents on the property and there was no criminal offence that had occurred.

On May 8th at 1:30 PM the Salmon Arm RCMP attended to a call of a male damaging property with a front end loader in Tappen. On arrival the damage was done and it was learned that the two men were brothers and involved in a dispute over money that was owed between the two. After some negotiations the officers were able to broker a peace between the two brothers as the two calmly came to an agreement about paying the debt owed.